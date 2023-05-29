“Road accident in Etawah” today : Etawah road accident claims 2 lives and leaves 7 injured

Etawah road accident leaves 2 dead and 7 injured today 2023.
Two people have died and seven others have been injured in a collision between a speeding bus, an auto and two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh, India. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, six people lost their lives in a crash between a car and a lorry in Koppal district, Karnataka, India. The victims were travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the car’s tyre burst.
News Source : ANI
