“Road accident in Etawah” today : Etawah road accident claims 2 lives and leaves 7 injured

“Road accident in Etawah” today : Etawah road accident claims 2 lives and leaves 7 injured

Posted on May 29, 2023

Etawah road accident leaves 2 dead and 7 injured today 2023.
Two people have died and seven others have been injured in a collision between a speeding bus, an auto and two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh, India. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, six people lost their lives in a crash between a car and a lorry in Koppal district, Karnataka, India. The victims were travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the car’s tyre burst.

News Source : ANI

  1. Road accident at Etawah
  2. Fatal accident in UP
  3. Traffic collision in India
  4. Injured victims in Etawah accident
  5. Road safety measures in Uttar Pradesh
Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply