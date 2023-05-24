road accident in Mathura today : One Injured and Four Dead in Mathura Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh

One Person Injured and Four Dead in Mathura Road Accident in UP today 2023.

A car crashed into a tree in Mathura, India, killing four passengers and leaving one badly injured. The victims were identified as Ankit, Yogesh, Achal, Akash and Bharat alias Rocky. The driver’s identity remains unclear, but officials believe they may have been attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

News Source : Lagatar English

