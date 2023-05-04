Road accident : Officials report 25 fatalities in Egypt due to a road accident.

Deadly Collision Between Bus and Truck in Egypt

At least 25 people were killed, and 23 others were injured when a public transport bus collided with a heavy transport truck on a desert highway in southwestern Egypt on Wednesday, medical and security sources said.

The Accident

The accident occurred on Assuit-Kharga highway, around 400 km (250 miles) southwest of Cairo, in New Valley province that shares a long border with neighboring Libya, the sources said. Seventeen ambulances were dispatched to the scene to ferry the injured to hospitals, state news agency MENA quoted New Valley governor Mohamed el-Zamlout as saying.

It was not immediately clear how the accident occurred. Authorities banned heavy transport vehicles from driving on the highway from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. following the accident.

Road Safety in Egypt

Reckless driving, lax traffic rules and poor road conditions cause many road crashes in Egypt. Egypt’s road accidents left 7,101 people dead in 2021, marking a 15.2 percent increase compared with 2020, the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS said in a report last year.

