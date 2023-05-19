“Road closures Petaluma car show 2023”: Petaluma’s 2023 Cruisin’ the Boulevard Car Show to Cause Road Closures

1. #PetalumaRoadClosures

2. #CruisinTheBoulevard2023

3. #CarShowTrafficPlan

4. #PetalumaEvents2023

5. #BoulevardClosuresForCarShow

Event Details

Petaluma police have announced that the annual Cruisin’ the Boulevard car show and cruise will take place on Saturday, with road closures and detours in effect.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with road closures beginning at 5 a.m. and lasting until 8 p.m.

The car show is part of the “Salute to American Graffiti” celebration, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1973 George Lucas classic “American Graffiti,” filmed in the city of Petaluma.

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed during the event:

Water Street

American Alley

Telephone Alley

A Street Parking Lot

Petaluma Boulevard North (between D Street and Washington Street)

The #2 eastbound lane of Washington Street (between Keller Street and Petaluma Boulevard North)

Western Avenue (between Petaluma Boulevard North and Keller Street)

Fourth Street and Kentucky Street (between B Street and Washington Street)

B Street (between Second Street and Fourth Street)

During the cruising portion of the event, both east and westbound traffic will be condensed to one lane in each direction starting at 4 p.m. Westbound traffic on S Street will not be allowed from northbound Petaluma Boulevard South during this time.

All impacted roads will reopen following the event.