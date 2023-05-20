“road rage shooting Houston”: Man killed in suspected road rage shooting in downtown Houston

A man was killed in a possible road rage incident on I-45 northbound in downtown Houston on Friday night. Police said that the shooting may have been a result of road rage and that the men may have gotten out of their trucks on the freeway before the deadly shooting. Police are appealing for information.

