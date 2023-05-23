Road rage shooting victim Guillermo Oliva speaks out, suspect arrested

Guillermo Oliva : Road rage shooting victim Guillermo Oliva survives after being shot six times, suspect Robert Crolley arrested

Guillermo Oliva, a North Texas Uber driver originally from Cuba, narrowly survived a road rage shooting that left him hospitalized for three months. Plano police reported an altercation between two vehicles in the early hours of March 3, during which Oliva was shot six times. He was in a coma for 18 days and doesn’t remember anything from the incident other than waking up the day before. The police arrested Plano resident Robert Crolley on March 23 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Oliva, who faces a long road to recovery, owes his life to the police officers, firefighters, and hospital personnel who saved him. He has mounting unpaid bills and is raising funds online to cover his expenses.

