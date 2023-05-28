“Road Roller Paratha Machine”: Cooking Dhaba Style Paratha with a Road Roller Machine: A Hindi Comedy Video Recipe

Introduction:
Road Roller Paratha Machine Dhaba Style Paratha Recipe Cooking Road Roller Machine Hindi Comedy Video is a hilarious and innovative way of making parathas. In this article, we will discuss the recipe and the video that has gone viral on social media.
Ingredients:
The ingredients required for making the parathas are as follows:
- Wheat Flour
- Salt
- Ghee or Butter
- Water
Recipe:
The recipe for making the parathas is very simple and easy to follow. The steps are as follows:
- Take a bowl and add wheat flour and salt to it. Mix well.
- Add water slowly and knead the dough until it becomes soft and smooth.
- Cover the dough and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.
- After the dough has rested, divide it into equal portions and make round balls.
- Take one ball and roll it into a small circle.
- Apply ghee or butter on the surface of the rolled dough.
- Fold the dough into a half-circle and apply ghee or butter again.
- Fold the dough into a triangle and apply ghee or butter again.
- Roll out the triangle into a larger circle.
- Heat the Road Roller Paratha Machine and place the rolled out dough on it.
- Cook the paratha on both sides until it becomes golden brown.
- Remove the paratha from the machine and serve hot with your favorite curry or chutney.
Video:
The video of Road Roller Paratha Machine Dhaba Style Paratha Recipe Cooking Road Roller Machine Hindi Comedy has become very popular on social media. In the video, a man can be seen using a road roller to make parathas. The video is hilarious and has been shared by many people.
Conclusion:
Road Roller Paratha Machine Dhaba Style Paratha Recipe Cooking Road Roller Machine Hindi Comedy Video is a funny and entertaining way of making parathas. The recipe is simple and easy to follow, and the video is a must-watch for anyone who loves parathas or enjoys comedy. So, next time you want to make parathas, try using a road roller and see how it turns out!
