“Road Roller Paratha Machine”: Cooking Dhaba Style Paratha with a Road Roller Machine: A Hindi Comedy Video Recipe

Introduction:

Road Roller Paratha Machine Dhaba Style Paratha Recipe Cooking Road Roller Machine Hindi Comedy Video is a hilarious and innovative way of making parathas. In this article, we will discuss the recipe and the video that has gone viral on social media.

Ingredients:

The ingredients required for making the parathas are as follows:

Wheat Flour Salt Ghee or Butter Water

Recipe:

The recipe for making the parathas is very simple and easy to follow. The steps are as follows:

Take a bowl and add wheat flour and salt to it. Mix well. Add water slowly and knead the dough until it becomes soft and smooth. Cover the dough and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. After the dough has rested, divide it into equal portions and make round balls. Take one ball and roll it into a small circle. Apply ghee or butter on the surface of the rolled dough. Fold the dough into a half-circle and apply ghee or butter again. Fold the dough into a triangle and apply ghee or butter again. Roll out the triangle into a larger circle. Heat the Road Roller Paratha Machine and place the rolled out dough on it. Cook the paratha on both sides until it becomes golden brown. Remove the paratha from the machine and serve hot with your favorite curry or chutney.

Video:

The video of Road Roller Paratha Machine Dhaba Style Paratha Recipe Cooking Road Roller Machine Hindi Comedy has become very popular on social media. In the video, a man can be seen using a road roller to make parathas. The video is hilarious and has been shared by many people.

HTML Headings:

Introduction Ingredients Recipe Video

Conclusion:

Road Roller Paratha Machine Dhaba Style Paratha Recipe Cooking Road Roller Machine Hindi Comedy Video is a funny and entertaining way of making parathas. The recipe is simple and easy to follow, and the video is a must-watch for anyone who loves parathas or enjoys comedy. So, next time you want to make parathas, try using a road roller and see how it turns out!

Paratha machine Dhaba style paratha recipe Road roller cooking Hindi comedy video Road roller machine recipes

News Source : Comedy Wala Kahani – Hindi Stories

Source Link :Road Roller Paratha Machine Dhaba Style Paratha Recipe Cooking RoadRoller Machine Hindi Comedy Video/