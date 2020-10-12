Roads Policing Officer Stephen Jackson Death – Dead : Stephen Jackson Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Roads Policing Officer Stephen Jackson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“South Yorkshire Police on Twitter: “We are saddened to share the news of our Roads Policing Officer Stephen Jackson. Steve was a passionate traffic officer, a role that he absolutely loved and he was loved by so many friends, family and colleagues. He will be greatly missed”

We are saddened to share the news of our Roads Policing Officer Stephen Jackson. Steve was a passionate traffic officer, a role that he absolutely loved and he was loved by so many friends, family and colleagues. He will be greatly missed 💙 https://t.co/MjgHNFfBnC — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) October 12, 2020

Tributes

It is with the greatest sadness that we announce that on Saturday we lost our own PC 1676 Stephen Jackson following a short battle with cancer. All our best wishes and support to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. https://t.co/YTp0ozqYO7 pic.twitter.com/K6DRm7agzl — South Yorks Police Federation (@SYPolFed) October 12, 2020

No longer sharing that here

“The Thornton teen went in for breast augmentation surgery” – One good thing about the Covid-19 situation is that this type of surgical malpractice is no longer much available.