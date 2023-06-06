Roadside vendor arrested in Noida for sprinkling drain water on coconuts, accused identified as Sameer

Sameer : Roadside vendor arrested in Noida for sprinkling drain water on coconuts; accused Sameer from Bareilly

A viral video showing a roadside vendor in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh sprinkling drain water on coconuts has resulted in his arrest by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police. The incident took place near Shree Radha Krishna Sky Garden Society, where the vendor allegedly used unhygienic water to keep the fruit fresh. The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows the accused, identified as Sameer, collecting water from a drain and sprinkling it on tender coconuts kept on his cart. Sameer has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). Further investigation into the case is underway, as per a tweet by the police.

News Source : Sanstuti Nath

