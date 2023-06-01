“Roasted Cauliflower Planks Recipe”: Recipe for Roasted Cauliflower Planks and Pepper Salad

Roasted Tamari Cauliflower Salad with Bell Peppers and Cannellini Beans

This hearty main dish salad is a perfect option for a warm summer day. The combination of roasted tamari cauliflower, bell peppers, and cannellini beans creates a delicious and nutritious meal that can be served warm or at room temperature. This recipe is easy to make and packed full of fresh produce, making it a great option for anyone who is looking for a healthy and satisfying meal.

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower

3 tablespoons of tamari sauce

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 onion

1 can of cannellini beans

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of sweet paprika

1 avocado

A handful of parsley or cilantro

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Cut the cauliflower into planks, and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk together the tamari sauce and olive oil. Brush the mixture over the cauliflower planks, making sure they are well coated. Roast the cauliflower in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the florets begin to brown and caramelize. While the cauliflower is roasting, prepare the bell peppers, onion, and cannellini beans. Slice the bell peppers and onion into thin strips, and rinse and drain the cannellini beans. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the bell peppers and onion, and sauté for 5-7 minutes, or until they are tender and slightly caramelized. Add the cannellini beans, red wine vinegar, and sweet paprika to the skillet. Stir well to combine, and let the mixture simmer for 5-10 minutes, or until the beans are heated through and the sauce has thickened slightly. Once the cauliflower is done roasting, remove it from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. To assemble the salad, place the roasted cauliflower planks on a large serving platter. Spoon the bell pepper and cannellini bean mixture over the top of the cauliflower. Peel and slice the avocado, and arrange the slices over the top of the salad. Garnish the salad with a handful of chopped parsley or cilantro. Serve the salad warm or at room temperature, and enjoy!

Conclusion

This roasted tamari cauliflower salad is a delicious and healthy option for a summertime meal. The combination of roasted cauliflower, bell peppers, and cannellini beans creates a flavorful and satisfying dish that is easy to make and packed full of fresh produce. The addition of avocado and herbs adds even more flavor and nutrition to the dish. If you are looking for a tasty and nutritious meal that can be served warm or at room temperature, give this recipe a try!

