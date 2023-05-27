Roasted Chicken and Vegetable Casserole: Recipe for Roasted Chicken and Vegetables in One Pot

This One Pot Roasted Chicken and Vegetables Recipe is a Game Changer!

Everyone loves a good home-cooked meal, but what everyone does not love is all of the horrendous clean up that accompanies the end of said meal. That’s why the one-pot meal is a real game changer! An all-in-one meal that only requires one pot to cook is a real lifesaver, and this one pot roasted chicken and vegetables recipe is a perfect example of this.

Ingredients

4 bone-in chicken thighs

4 bone-in chicken drumsticks

1 large onion, cut into wedges

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped

3-4 carrots, peeled and chopped

1-2 cups of green beans, trimmed

1 lemon, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon dried rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Season the chicken thighs and drumsticks with salt, pepper, thyme, and rosemary. In a large oven-safe pot or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the chicken and cook for 5-7 minutes on each side until browned. Remove the chicken from the pot and set it aside. Add the onion and garlic to the pot and cook for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add the sweet potato, carrots, and green beans to the pot and toss them with the onion and garlic. Place the chicken back in the pot on top of the vegetables. Arrange the lemon slices on top of the chicken. Cover the pot with a lid or aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes. Remove the lid or foil and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender. Serve hot and enjoy!

Why This Recipe is a Winner

This one pot roasted chicken and vegetables recipe is a big, hearty, healthy meal full of protein and veggies, and it’s sure to please the entire family! Not only is it a delicious and nutritious meal, but it’s also incredibly easy to make. The recipe calls for simple ingredients, most of which you probably already have in your pantry or fridge. Plus, the fact that it only requires one pot to cook means that there’s minimal clean-up required after the meal is over!

This recipe is also very versatile. You can swap out the vegetables listed in the recipe for any of your favorites. For example, if you love mushrooms, you can add them to the pot. If you’re not a fan of sweet potato, you can substitute it with regular potatoes or butternut squash. The recipe is very forgiving, so feel free to get creative!

Overall, this one pot roasted chicken and vegetables recipe is a winner in every way. It’s delicious, healthy, easy to make, and requires minimal clean-up. Give it a try and see for yourself why it’s a game changer!

One pot chicken and vegetable recipe Roasted chicken with mixed vegetables Easy one skillet chicken and vegetable meal One dish roasted chicken and vegetable dinner Sheet pan chicken and vegetable dinner recipe

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :One Pot Roasted Chicken and Vegetables Recipe/