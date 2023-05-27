“Roasted Corn and Chicken Fajita Nacho Recipe”: Recipe for Roasted Corn and Chicken Fajita Nachos from Texas Cuisine

Sarah Acosta Joins David Elder in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen for Delicious Nachos

Foodies and fans of KSAT’s Texas Eats have a delicious treat in store for them. Sarah Acosta joined David Elder in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen to cook up some mouth-watering nachos using homemade tortilla chips and sweet corn from the KSAT garden.

Homemade Tortilla Chips

Sarah Acosta started off by making the tortilla chips from scratch. She used masa flour, water, and salt to make the dough and then pressed it into thin circles. Once the tortillas were cooked, she cut them into triangles and fried them until they were crispy and golden brown. The result was a batch of delicious, fresh, and crispy tortilla chips that were perfect for the nachos.

Sweet Corn from the KSAT Garden

The next ingredient that Sarah used was sweet corn from the KSAT garden. She shucked the corn and then boiled it in salted water for a few minutes until it was tender. She then cut the kernels off the cob and set them aside.

The Nacho Toppings

David Elder and Sarah Acosta then began layering the ingredients for the nachos. They started with a layer of the homemade tortilla chips, followed by a layer of shredded cheddar cheese. They then added a layer of black beans, diced tomatoes, and the sweet corn from the KSAT garden. They repeated these layers until they had a towering pile of deliciousness.

The Finishing Touches

Once the nachos were assembled, David and Sarah placed them in the oven until the cheese was melted and bubbly. They then took the nachos out of the oven and added the finishing touches. They drizzled sour cream and guacamole over the top of the nachos and then sprinkled them with chopped cilantro and sliced jalapenos.

The Final Product

The result was a delicious and colorful plate of nachos that were bursting with flavor. The homemade tortilla chips added a crispy texture, while the sweet corn from the KSAT garden provided a sweet and juicy contrast to the savory toppings. The black beans, diced tomatoes, and melted cheese added a rich and satisfying flavor, while the sour cream and guacamole provided a creamy and tangy finish.

Conclusion

Sarah Acosta and David Elder’s nachos are a perfect example of how simple ingredients can come together to create a delicious and satisfying dish. By using homemade tortilla chips and fresh, locally grown corn, they were able to elevate the flavor of the dish and make it truly special. Foodies and fans of Texas Eats should definitely give this recipe a try!

