Roasted Salmon Recipe: Incredibly Quick Roasted Salmon Recipe

Rhubarb: Not Just for Dessert

It’s easy to forget that rhubarb is a vegetable. Much of the time, you’ll find it buried, like a fruit, under an avalanche of sugar baked into a pie, crumble or cake, or maybe simmered into a compote.

But rhubarb isn’t just for dessert. With a bracing acidity reminiscent of citrus or pomegranate and no pesky seeds, it lends brightness and tang to all sorts of savory dishes. It also adds body, cooking down into a thick sauce with a soft, pulpy texture much like tomato (an actual fruit), though sharper and pinker.

My favorite way to show off rhubarb’s savory side is to use it as a foil for rich ingredients like fatty meats, buttery sauces and oily fish, which the stalks’ tartness cuts like a light saber. Think vinegar, but with precision and finesse.

In this recipe, I match rosy rhubarb with even pinker salmon fillets for a simple, sunset-colored weeknight meal.

Ingredients:

1 lb rhubarb, trimmed and chopped

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger

1/4 cup chopped scallions

Salt and pepper

4 salmon fillets, skin on

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium saucepan, combine rhubarb, sugar, rice vinegar, ginger, scallions, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the rhubarb breaks down and the sauce thickens, about 10-15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. You want the sauce to be tangy and slightly sweet, but not too sugary. Place the salmon fillets skin-side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spoon some of the rhubarb mixture over each fillet, spreading it to cover the top. Roast the salmon in the oven for 10-12 minutes, or until the flesh is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. The rhubarb should be slightly caramelized on top. Serve the salmon hot with the remaining rhubarb sauce on the side. Garnish with extra scallions if desired.

If you can find deeply red rhubarb stalks, they’ll give you the most vivid presentation. Green stalks, though just as flavorful, cook down to a listless beige and aren’t nearly as pretty. Still, that’s nothing a flamboyant garnish of scallion greens couldn’t fix.

You can substitute other fillets for the salmon, but proceed carefully. You need a strongly flavored fish to stand up to this strident sauce. Assertive mackerel, swordfish, bluefish and tuna all stand their ground nicely. But mild fillets like cod, flounder and halibut will be quickly overwhelmed. Rhubarb is not for delicate proteins.

I love this dish on a bed of buttery rice, which absorbs the flavors of the salmon and the sauce and mellows them perfectly.

Rhubarb’s always a joyful dessert, but, to really get to know it, bring it to dinner.

News Source : Melissa Clark

Source Link :This Roasted Salmon Recipe Is Ready in No Time/