Roasted Tacos Recipe: Recipe for Tacos with Roasted Rutabaga and Eggplant

Make these roasted rutabaga and eggplant tacos topped with slaw a cilantro crema sauce for a deliciously creative meatless meal option

Introduction

Are you looking for a creative and meatless meal option that is both delicious and healthy? Look no further than these roasted rutabaga and eggplant tacos topped with slaw and a cilantro crema sauce. Not only are these tacos packed with flavor and nutrients, but they are also easy to prepare and can be customized to suit your taste preferences.

Ingredients

To make these tacos, you will need the following ingredients:

1 medium rutabaga, peeled and cubed

1 medium eggplant, cubed

1 red onion, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

8-10 tortillas

1/2 cup slaw mix (cabbage and carrot)

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

Here’s how to make these delicious roasted rutabaga and eggplant tacos:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. In a large bowl, mix together the cubed rutabaga, eggplant, and sliced red onion with the olive oil, cumin, smoked paprika, chili powder, and sea salt. Spread the vegetables out on a baking sheet and roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until they are tender and slightly charred. While the vegetables are roasting, make the cilantro crema sauce. In a small bowl, mix together the sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, garlic powder, and chopped cilantro. Warm the tortillas in the oven or on the stovetop. To assemble the tacos, spoon some of the roasted vegetables onto each tortilla, top with a spoonful of slaw mix, and drizzle with the cilantro crema sauce. Garnish with additional chopped cilantro, if desired, and serve immediately.

Variations

These tacos can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Here are some variations to try:

Use different vegetables: Instead of rutabaga and eggplant, try using other roasted vegetables like zucchini, squash, or bell peppers.

Swap out the slaw: Instead of using cabbage and carrot slaw, try using a different type of slaw like kale or broccoli slaw.

Make it spicy: If you like your tacos spicy, add some diced jalapeno peppers or a sprinkle of cayenne pepper to the roasted vegetables.

Try different sauces: If cilantro isn’t your thing, try using a different sauce like salsa, guacamole, or hot sauce.

Conclusion

These roasted rutabaga and eggplant tacos topped with slaw and a cilantro crema sauce are a delicious and creative meatless meal option. Packed with flavor and nutrients, these tacos are easy to prepare and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Give them a try and see for yourself how delicious and satisfying meatless meals can be.

Vegetarian Tacos Mexican-style Tacos Roasted Vegetable Tacos Tacos with Eggplant Tacos with Rutabaga

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Roasted Rutabaga And Eggplant Tacos Recipe/