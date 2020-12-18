Rob Delaby Death -Obituary – Dead :Rob Delaby has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Rob Delaby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Mileah Gray 17 hrs  · As we have heard the tragic news of our classmate & friend, Rob Delaby, any thoughts of a special/personalized memorial type gift (other than flowers) to present to his family from AHS Class of ‘89?

Source: (20+) Avon High School Class of 1989 | Facebook


Tributes 

