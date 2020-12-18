Rob Delaby Death -Obituary – Dead :Rob Delaby has Died .
Rob Delaby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Mileah Gray 17 hrs · As we have heard the tragic news of our classmate & friend, Rob Delaby, any thoughts of a special/personalized memorial type gift (other than flowers) to present to his family from AHS Class of ‘89?
Source: (20+) Avon High School Class of 1989 | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.