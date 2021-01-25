Rob Goebel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rob Goebel has Died.
Rob Goebel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.
Knoxville Police Department – TN 20h · Second Victim from Cazzy’s Grill Shooting Succumbs to Injuries ———– Sadly, the second victim from the shooting that occurred at Cazzy’s Grill on Sunday morning succumbed to his injuries at the UT Medical Center, as life-sustaining efforts proved unsuccessful. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Rob Goebel.
Source: (20+) Knoxville Police Department – TN – Posts | Facebook
