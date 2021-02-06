Rob Kane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Senator and State Auditor Rob Kane has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

former Senator and State Auditor Rob Kane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

“I'm saddened to learn of the passing of former Senator and State Auditor Rob Kane. He was a conscientious public servant in his near decade-long tenure as a legislator who always advocated for what he believed to be in the interests of his constituents and the state." 1/2 — CT Senate Democrats (@CTSenateDems) February 6, 2021

CT Senate Democrats @CTSenateDems “I’m saddened to learn of the passing of former Senator and State Auditor Rob Kane. He was a conscientious public servant in his near decade-long tenure as a legislator who always advocated for what he believed to be in the interests of his constituents and the state.” CT Senate Democrats @CTSenateDems · 24m Replying to @CTSenateDems “On behalf of the entire Senate Democratic Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his children and his entire extended family.” -Senate President Martin Looney

Cindy Paolino

Most of these comments r horrific. Most of you didn’t even know him & to be making such comments is disgraceful. Rob was honest, hardworking, loved CT, loving father, true friend & to think anything else is totally evil & unkind. Shame on you! My heart breaks for his kids & Lindsay loves of his life. to my friend may you Rest In Peace my friend my heart breaks you are gone to soon.

Chris Mitchell

This is shocking and sad news. He was a great genuine person and remember him attending our 100 year Crystal Rock event.

Dianna Barry

True tragedy for CT.. we don’t have many Republicans around here it’s a shame.. may he RIP and prayers to his family

Tim Sartozi

He was really a nice guy, rare for Hartford. May he rest in peace.

George Elliott Barnes Sr.

Rest In His Peace Rob. Prayers for your family. And to all you asshats disrespecting a friend may you find time to hug your family members tonight.🇺🇸

Fran Woodruff

One of the few real people how cared about this state and the people of this state. May he Rest In Peace. To his family my sincere condolences. A sad loss for the State of Connecticut.

Lori Munson-Duncan

I guess he had dirt on Murphy and Blumenthal!! They must have called Hillary for help with their problem!!.