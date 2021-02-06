Rob Kane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rob Kane has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Rob Kane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
I was saddened tonight to learn of the sudden passing of state auditor and former state senator Rob Kane. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues.
— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 6, 2021
Office of Governor Ned Lamont
I was saddened tonight to learn of the sudden passing of state auditor and former state senator Rob Kane. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. Rob took pride in his public service on behalf of his constituents, understanding he was their voice in Hartford. He then assumed the role of state auditor, working on behalf of all taxpayers. All public servants should be commended for their work on behalf of our residents, and Rob took his work seriously. He will be missed at the Capitol.
Connecticut Republican Party
We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Senator Rob Kane. He dedicated his life to making our state a better place. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
