Rob Mare Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rob Mare of UCLA has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
So sad to just learn that Rob Mare of UCLA, a giant in demography and methodology, just passed away from cancer, per his demographer wife, Judith Seltzer, who was with him.
— Paula England (@EnglandPaula) February 1, 2021
