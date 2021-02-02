Rob Mare Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rob Mare of UCLA has Died .

Rob Mare of UCLA has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

So sad to just learn that Rob Mare of UCLA, a giant in demography and methodology, just passed away from cancer, per his demographer wife, Judith Seltzer, who was with him. — Paula England (@EnglandPaula) February 1, 2021

