Rob Ramsden Death – Obituary : It is with great sadness that the League announce the untimely passing of player Rob Ramsden from @SNHTCC. Please see club state…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It is with great sadness that the League announce the untimely passing of player Rob Ramsden from @SNHTCC. Please see club statement our thoughts go out to the family, friends & club of another player who has sadly left the field of play too early RIP Rob http://hcl.play-cricket.com/website/news_articles/182817?from=news_widget

NOTICE.

TRIBUTES.

