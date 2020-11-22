Rob Salley Death –Dead-Obituaries : Rob Salley has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

My heart is broken this evening. We lost a great man this evening. He was my friend since I started teaching 25 years ago. We coached together. I was just at his house last night having some beers, talking about when we retire, and Chris Stapleton’s new album. Little did I know that would be the last time we talked. We coached together both track and cross country for years. Our kids grew up together.

I’m so sad for the Salley family. His amazing wife Amber. His beautiful kids Emma and Ian and his parents Brad and Judy and other family I’m forgetting. Rob was passionate about teaching and coaching. He told it like it is. We laughed all the time when we hung out. Even after he went to a different elementary school and I moved to the middle school, we still kept in touch. That’s when we started coaching together. We’d hang out like we did just 24 hours before his passing at his man cave he called The Wrassle. It holds so many memories of him and I hanging out. We’d just sit and talk about anything. He’d cheer me up and I could cheer him up. I can’t believe that he’s gone. I went and said goodbye to him this afternoon. I know he could hear me. He will forever be in my heart. I love you man! You were a friend like no other. This world won’t be the same without you. I will cherish all the good times we all had. May God bless his family and watch over them during this difficult time. We love you all.