Rob Salley Death –Dead-Obituaries : Rob Salley has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Rob Salley has died, according to a statement posted online on November 22. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Our BEA family is heartbroken at the loss of one of our own. Rob Salley passed away yesterday. He was a beloved dad, husband, teacher, and coach. We are better for having known him, and we will be less without him. Please consider supporting Rob’s family in any way you can. A Go Fund Me account has been established to assist with financial concerns and is linked below. Please reach out to offer love and support as well. Because that’s what families do. We are, as always, stronger together.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
My heart is broken this evening. We lost a great man this evening. He was my friend since I started teaching 25 years ago. We coached together. I was just at his house last night having some beers, talking about when we retire, and Chris Stapleton’s new album. Little did I know that would be the last time we talked. We coached together both track and cross country for years. Our kids grew up together.
I’m so sad for the Salley family. His amazing wife Amber. His beautiful kids Emma and Ian and his parents Brad and Judy and other family I’m forgetting. Rob was passionate about teaching and coaching. He told it like it is. We laughed all the time when we hung out. Even after he went to a different elementary school and I moved to the middle school, we still kept in touch. That’s when we started coaching together. We’d hang out like we did just 24 hours before his passing at his man cave he called The Wrassle. It holds so many memories of him and I hanging out. We’d just sit and talk about anything. He’d cheer me up and I could cheer him up. I can’t believe that he’s gone. I went and said goodbye to him this afternoon. I know he could hear me. He will forever be in my heart. I love you man! You were a friend like no other. This world won’t be the same without you. I will cherish all the good times we all had. May God bless his family and watch over them during this difficult time. We love you all.
