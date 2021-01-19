Rob Schneider Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rob Schneider announces his mom, who appeared in his films has Died .

Rob Schneider announces his mom, who appeared in his films has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

My sympathy. Rob Schneider announces his mom, who appeared in his films, has passed away https://t.co/qCyWs7xohG via @TodayShow — cindy gossett (@cindgos7700) January 19, 2021

cindy gossett @cindgos7700 My sympathy. Rob Schneider announces his mom, who appeared in his films, has passed away https://today.com/parents/rob-schneider-announces-his-mom-pilar-schneider-has-died-t205849… via @TodayShow