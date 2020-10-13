Rob Zittlau Death – Dead : Rob Zittlau Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Rob Zittlau has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“Andrew Peard on Twitter: “Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Rob Zittlau and his wonderful wife Grace. It was a privilege to work with and become friends with Rob over the last year. His passion and love for broadcasting and local amateur sports is unparalleled. He will be dearly missed.”

Tributes

Absolutely gutted hearing of the passing Rob Zittlau. He and his team at @icuvideoltd have been an integral part of sports in the YEG area. He also knew how to deal with chronically needy and grumpy coaches. Absolutely tragic. — Iain Mac Lean (@imaclean67) October 13, 2020

Jordan Blundell wrote

Heartbroken for the absolute tragedy to the @icuvideoltd family. I’m so sorry for the loss of Rob Zittlau, the hardest working man in Edmonton Amateur Sports. I’m thankful to have worked with you Rob RIP Crying faceBroken heart @Miradart @tyleryaremchuk @DuckMillard @AndrewPeard @EdmProspects St. Albert Slash wrote

. Rob and his crew have been behind our livestream broadcasts for the past few seasons. He has done an incredible job of highlighting both our team and our league to many near and far. Thank you for everything, you will be dearly missed Blue heartYellow heart Doug McLean wrote

Just heard the news about Rob Zittlau and his wife’s passing. Worked with him and ICU a ton over the last many years on @BearsandPandas basketball, football and hockey. Incredibly nice person so dedicated to sport in our city. This is such a sad loss. My thoughts to his family. Dallas Hartwell wrote

Devestated to hear about the loss of Rob Zittlau and his wife @icuvideoltd plays such an integral part of the Edmonton football community. I’ve always said the city is a hidden paradise for folks who love football year round. Rob was a huge part of what made it so special. Andrew Peard wrote

