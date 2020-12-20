Robb Smith Death -Obituary – Dead : Robb Smith has Died .

Robb Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Eboni Crosby 4 hrs · RIH Robb Smith, forever grateful for the friendship we did have. You brought so much creativity and amazing art to the city. Prayers to his Wife and Children. Gone but you will NEVER be forgotten. You lived your life to the fullest, loved and brought many smiles to others. You painted the city with not only art but love.

Tod’tiana Thompson wrote

When a creative dies, it’s felt heavily among those that they touched through their art. That’s why we all feel the way we do! Robb Smith touched us all. And all he did, was have the audacity to be himself and the fearlessness to show the world!

Among all this sadness, I want to show gratitude for you! Robb thank you! Thank you for your contributions to our city! Thank you for displaying your creativity, your art for all to see! Thank you for showing what it’s like to go hard for your dreams! Thank you for capturing the memories! Thank you for the constant support, encouragement, motivation, and inspiration! Thank you for the laughs! Thank you for every hug! Thank you for being everything you are to me! I love you friend, Rest Easy! #ARTSAVEDME

Diamonique Felder

Man this is sad, beautifully said.

Craig Rafferty

Very sad his dad Ed is one of my best partners..smh

Kathryn Mayfield

So sorry to hear about his passing. He captured beautiful memories of my bridal shower. And then sat down to eat with my whole family! A great guy.