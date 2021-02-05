Robb Webb Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kentucky native Robb Webb, the voice of 60 Minutes has Died.
Whitesburg, Kentucky native Robb Webb, the voice of 60 Minutes, has died from complications related to COVID-19. https://t.co/qc5hO5NO6e
— Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) February 5, 2021
