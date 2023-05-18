“Robbery shooting” today : Shooting during robbery results in one fatality

1. #RobberyGoneWrong

According to the Austin Police Department, a man was killed during a robbery that went wrong in Southeast Austin on May 15. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning at an apartment complex on William Cannon Drive. The police were called to the scene after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The police later confirmed that the incident was a robbery gone wrong, and the victim was shot during the altercation. The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived, and a manhunt was launched to find him. The police are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. The police have not provided any information about the suspect, except that he was a male. The incident has left residents of the apartment complex shocked and concerned about their safety. Some of them have expressed their fears about the rising crime rate in the area and are calling for increased police patrols. The police have assured the public that they are doing everything possible to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

