Robert Alexander Harwood-Grant Death -Dead – Obituary :Former US Senator and 9th Earl of Highfield, Robert Alexander Harwood-Grant has Died .
Former US Senator and 9th Earl of Highfield, Robert Alexander Harwood-Grant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
BREAKING: Former US Senator and 9th Earl of Highfield, Robert Alexander Harwood-Grant, dies at age 71. pic.twitter.com/V6zLYkshKz
— XTV News (@XTV_GTA) December 8, 2020
XTV News @XTV_GTA BREAKING: Former US Senator and 9th Earl of Highfield, Robert Alexander Harwood-Grant, dies at age 71.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.