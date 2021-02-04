Robert Altman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Robert A. Altman has Died .

Robert A. Altman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

We are deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of Robert A. Altman, our Founder and CEO. He was a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together. He was an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being. pic.twitter.com/FZFsVtHc5t

Tributes

Adam Zielinski

Rest in peace, Mr. Altman. Thank you for contributing to the many hours of enjoyment we get from your company’s hard work and condolences to his blood and work families both.

Elton Rice

My condolences to his family and friends. I can’t speak for the entire gaming community but I’m sure others will join me in saying Thanks for the countless hours of fun AND frustration -playing your games. You’ve created a gaming legacy for the ages. Rest easy sir.

Wanda Elisabet

Rest in Sovengarde. Thank you for helping contribute to so many of our lives in a positive way.

Chandler Hackett

Rest In Peace. Bethesda has always been one of my favorites and created The Elder Scrolls, which is my favorite series. Saddened to hear of his passing.

Stefan Xenosophos

Rest in Pace. Legend! Condolences to all his family and Bethesda family as well.

Matthew Thomas Scibilia

Sad Day. Our thoughts are with Robert’s family and all of you who worked with him. May his memory be a blessing to you all.

Benjamin Grosshans

Sounds like an excellent CEO, and a great boss is never a bad person outside of work either. Condolences to his family and his work family as well. Thank you Robert, RIP.

Evyn A Kalinowski

We all say a lot of things about Bethesda. We really do. But there are people who truly just want to make a difference because they have a passion for it. Robert A. Altman founded a company that gave us a lot of big titles. To this day, Skyrim is still given mods. Thank you, Robert A. Altman. RIP.

Брайди Дънн

Ugh, Microsoft acquisition, now this. Sad years for Bethesda. Sorry for his family, RIP!!

Lee Vann

I have played and loved every game you made since TES 1: Arena, other than the Java phone/mobile games. Mr. Altman has made my life better due to the wonderful entertainment he and his company provided. I’ll miss him.

Devo Anima

So the decision to cancel Prey 2 and sue an indie dev over the use of the very common word “Prey” is probably due to this guy, yeah “better human being”… RIP and hope the next guy is truly a “better human being”

Jesse Iwanski

Wow they pretty much made him a character in fallout 3 he looks just like the guy in charge of the vault in the beginning

Robert Manzone

Thanks for founding the company that’s brought so many sick games. I have so many awesome memories of Skyrim growing up and am thankful for the legacy that you’ve created!

Chris Bridges

I know we give your games a lot of grief over bugs and everything but we truly are grateful for the time everyone spends away from family and friends to give us entertainment. At the end of the day we are all human and we will miss Robert and everything he has accomplished with the company. May you glitch in to the great beyond, my friend.

Brian Raker

I didn’t get a chance to meet Robert in person, but his touch is everywhere within Zenimax. The company was made better by his guidance, trust, and faith in those that worked for him.

May his memory be a blessing.

David Projnov

I’ll tell you what I won’t be deeply saddened when you guys finally put the Gamebryo engine to rest instead of “upgrading it.”

Cristof San Juan

You made my whole life playin fallout shelter in my phone when i was 11 even tho i don’t have a ps4/ps5 or a computer to play the actual game fallout 76, eversince i discovered that game i always watch walkthrough and playthrough in youtube like i just finish the game in YouTube, the game inspired me no matter your problem is or you’ve dealin with someone, you have to survive and be strong like in the actual game, you made me strong sir i couldn’t done it without you and your game thanks to you sir condolence and may your soul rest in peace