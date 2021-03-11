Robert Ashby Death – Obituary : RT @dougducey: Robert Ashby, who served our nation honorably for 21 years, was one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. He ret…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @dougducey: Robert Ashby, who served our nation honorably for 21 years, was one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. He retired as Lt. Col. before beginning his successful commercial aviation career. My prayers and condolences go to Robert’s loved ones. https://www.12news.com/article/news/local/valley/robert-ashby-tuskegee-airmen-in-arizona-dies-at-95/75-88d879e3-8d2a-454b-8fe1-23f039703aca @12NewsRead More

——————————-

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.