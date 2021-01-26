Robert Bales Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Retired Officer Robert C. Bales has Died .

Retired Officer Robert C. Bales has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Today the entire FPD family mourns the loss of Retired Officer Robert C. Bales, PE# 238. Retired Officer Bales lost a long hard fight with #ALS. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/VE66p5gFDf — Frankfort Police Department (@FrankfortPD) January 26, 2021

