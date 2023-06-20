Robert Barnes Dies in Shooting at Father’s Day Gathering in Chicago: Obituary of Brian Ross

Chicago Father’s Day Gathering Ends in Tragedy: Robert Barnes Fatally Shot

Robert Barnes, a 38-year-old man from Chicago, was fatally shot at a Father’s Day gathering on Sunday. The incident occurred in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood, where Barnes had been celebrating with family and friends.

According to police reports, Barnes was shot multiple times while standing outside of a residence on the 12000 block of South Union Avenue. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Barnes was described by loved ones as a devoted father and friend. “He was a great dad, always there for his kids,” said his sister, Melissa Barnes. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting and are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting marks yet another tragedy in the ongoing issue of gun violence in Chicago. The city has seen a significant increase in shootings and homicides in recent years, with many of the incidents occurring within black and brown communities. The issue has sparked widespread calls for action and reform.

Brian Ross Robert Barnes Father’s Day shooting Chicago gun violence Obituary news