robert barry Death – Obituary News : Pioneering conceptual artist, Robert Barry, dies at age 85.

Robert Barry, a pioneering artist known for his work in conceptual art, died on January 8, 2021, at the age of 85. He revolutionized the art world in the 1960s and 1970s by shifting the focus from physical objects to ideas, blurring the lines between art and philosophy.

Background

Robert Barry was born in the Bronx in 1936 and studied at Hunter College and New York University. He began his artistic career as a painter but soon shifted his focus to language and thought in art, exploring the idea of art as a process rather than a product.

Notable Works

Barry’s works often expressed through words, images, and even silence were ephemeral. His works challenged the traditional aesthetics and tested the boundaries between the artist, artwork, and the viewer. His notable pieces include “Telepathic Piece” (1969) and “Inert Gas Series” (1969-1972).

Philosophy

Barry’s approach to art was deeply rooted in the philosophy of phenomenology, exploring human perception and consciousness. He believed that art was an experience to be participated in, not just an object to be viewed.

Legacy

Robert Barry’s contributions to the art world were significant, earning him numerous awards and exhibitions throughout his career. He taught at various universities, including Hunter College and the School of Visual Arts in New York. His ideas have continued to inspire contemporary artists pushing the boundaries of what is considered art.

Conclusion

Robert Barry’s passing marks the end of an era for conceptual art. His innovative ideas and works played a significant role in redefining what art could be. His contributions to the art world will remain a crucial chapter in the history of contemporary art.