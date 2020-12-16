Robert Blomfield Death -Dead – Obituary : Robert Blomfield has Died .

By | December 16, 2020
Robert Blomfield has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Bluecoat Press @bluecoatpress Very sad news today. Robert Blomfield has died after a long illness. He did live to see and enjoy his wonderful book Edinburgh 1957 -1966, street photography at its best: https://bluecoatpress.co.uk/product/robert-blomfield-edinburgh-1957-1966

