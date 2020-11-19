Robert “Bob” Henry Franch, MD Death -Dead : Physician and educator Robert “Bob” Henry Franch, MD has Died.

Physician and educator Robert “Bob” Henry Franch, MD has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Emory Dept of Med on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that the department shares the loss of beloved physician and educator Robert “Bob” Henry Franch, MD. Bob passed away peacefully in hospice care November 10. ”

It is with a heavy heart that the department shares the loss of beloved physician and educator Robert “Bob” Henry Franch, MD. Bob passed away peacefully in hospice care November 10. Read more: https://t.co/cqbs20jHbx — Emory Dept of Med (@EmoryDeptofMed) November 19, 2020

Tributes

———————— –