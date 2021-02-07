Robert C. Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert C. Jones has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021

Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert C. Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert C. Jones has passed away at the age of 84. He participated in films such as Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, Love Story, The Last Detail, Bound for Glory and Coming Home, for which he won an Oscar. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/IXSB2yj1aV — 🎥Nostromo Films📽 (@FilmsNostromo) February 7, 2021

