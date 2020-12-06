Robert Cadrette Death -Dead : Master Corporal Robert Cadrette has Died .

Master Corporal Robert Cadrette has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Charles Co Sheriff @CCSOMD (1/2) Message from Sheriff Troy Berry It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Master Corporal Robert Cadrette, ID #304, who died this evening from complications associated with COVID-19.

