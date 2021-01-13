Robert Cohan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : choreographer Sir Robert Cohan has Died .
choreographer Sir Robert Cohan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The choreographer and influential teacher was a pioneer of contemporary dance in the UKTributes have been paid to the choreographer Sir Robert Cohan, a pioneer of contemporary dance in Britain, who has died at the age of 95. https://t.co/PKbkF4v6Au
— Premier Radio Wrexham (@RadioWrexham) January 13, 2021
Tributes have been paid to the choreographer Sir Robert Cohan, a pioneer of contemporary dance in Britain, who has died at the age of 95.
