Robert Cohan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Robert Cohan has Died .

Robert Cohan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

My dear friend Sir Robert Cohan has died at the age of 95. He changed the world of dance forever and his legacy will live on. pic.twitter.com/bwl28VeUci — Paul Jackson (@60prwj) January 13, 2021

Paul Jackson @60prwj My dear friend Sir Robert Cohan has died at the age of 95. He changed the world of dance forever and his legacy will live on.