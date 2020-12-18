Robert Cohen Death -Dead – Obituary : Robert P. Cohen has Died .

Robert P. Cohen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Michael A. Burstein @mabfan I am sad to report that my uncle Robert P. Cohen, who among his other credits was a first assistant director during the first season of @TheWestWing_TV , passed away on Thursday night from complications of COVID. @EliAttie @JoshMalina @WestWingWeekly

