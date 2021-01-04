Robert Cryer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robert Cryer has Died .
Robert Cryer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad news 😢. We missed Robert Cryer as a leading scholar in international criminal law. I personally learned a lot from his works. He is never forgotten. https://t.co/IdfHJz1XPU
— M.H. Zakerhossein (@MhZaker) January 4, 2021
