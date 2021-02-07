Robert Davidson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robert Davidson has Died.

Robert Davidson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

I'm saddened to learn @GOtransit has lost yet another dedicated employee. My sincere condolences to Robert's family, friends, as well as current and former colleagues at @Metrolinx and @GreyhoundBus , respectively.

