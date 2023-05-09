“Robert De Niro’s 7th child” : Seventh Child Welcomed by 79-Year-Old Robert De Niro, Reveals the Actor

“Robert De Niro, 79, Proudly Announces Arrival of His 7th Child”

Robert De Niro, the 79-year-old Hollywood actor, has announced that he has welcomed his seventh child. De Niro made the surprise announcement during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada’s Brittnee Blair to promote his upcoming movie “About My Father.” The actor corrected Blair when she told him he had six kids, telling her, “Seven, actually.” De Niro, who has been married twice, has two children each with his first and second wives, and also shares twin sons with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith. He did not provide any additional information about his newest addition.

De Niro spoke about his parenting style, saying he doesn’t consider himself a “cool dad.” He told ET Canada that his kids disagree with him at times but are respectful. He also mentioned that his youngest child, whose details he did not disclose, would bring more to come. The Hollywood actor has been in the industry for over five decades and has won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards.

News Source : Gina Martinez

