“Robert De Niro’s new baby” : Seventh Child of Robert De Niro Welcomed with Joy

Seventh Child Welcomed by Robert De Niro

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time, according to his representative. Speaking in an interview with ET Canada, the 79-year-old corrected the interviewer when she mentioned his previously known six children, saying “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.” De Niro has children from previous relationships but the mother of his seventh child is unclear. In the interview, he spoke fondly of fatherhood, saying he believes in “being loving with (his) kids” even if he has to be “stern about stuff” at times.

De Niro was previously married to Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988, and Toukie Smith, with whom he fathered twin sons, Aaron and Julian, before welcoming two children with Grace Hightower, whom he split from in 2018. The actor’s new film, About My Father, is set to premiere later this year.

News Source : Alli Rosenbloom

Source Link :Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child/