Robert Earl Baker’s Death: Robertsdale Resident Passes Away in Two-Car Collision on U.S. Highway 98, Confirms ALEA

Robert Earl Baker’s Life Remembered

Robert Earl Baker, a beloved resident of Robertsdale, passed away tragically on U.S. Highway 98 in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. He was 63 years old.

Mr. Baker was born on May 14th, 1958, in Mobile, Alabama. He grew up in Robertsdale and attended Robertsdale High School. After high school, he worked at a local manufacturing company where he was a dedicated employee for 25 years. He was a kind-hearted man who always put others before himself and had a passion for helping those in need.

On the day of the accident, Mr. Baker was driving his pickup truck on U.S. Highway 98 when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Baker is survived by his wife of 40 years, two children, and three grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the community he called home.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is currently investigating the accident. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

