Robert Fisk Death -Dead : Journalist Robert Fisk has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Journalist Robert Fisk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

So sad. One of the finest journalists and writers on our planet has passed away and the pursuit of truth and holding the powerful to account has suffered a blow. Robert Fisk was a beacon of light exposing the lies and deceit of the powerful without fear or favour #RIPRobertFisk — Tommy Sheridan (@citizentommy) November 1, 2020

Tributes

RIP Robert Fisk. #pitythenation is one of the great books on Lebanon Its insight and clarity should be a model for reporting from the Middle East. — Duncan Brown (@BulgarianDunc) November 1, 2020

That’s really sad. Robert Fisk was one of the best journalists anywhere, and the best for Middle East coverage (in English anyway). Lots of politicians in and connected to that region will be happy he isn’t around to highlight their mendacity and corruption though.