Robert Fisk Death -Dead : Journalist Robert Fisk has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Journalist Robert Fisk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.
“Tommy Sheridan on Twitter: “@Jonathan_K_Cook So sad. One of the finest journalists and writers on our planet has passed away and the pursuit of truth and holding the powerful to account has suffered a blow. Robert Fisk was a beacon of light exposing the lies and deceit of the powerful without fear or favour #RIPRobertFisk””
So sad. One of the finest journalists and writers on our planet has passed away and the pursuit of truth and holding the powerful to account has suffered a blow. Robert Fisk was a beacon of light exposing the lies and deceit of the powerful without fear or favour #RIPRobertFisk
— Tommy Sheridan (@citizentommy) November 1, 2020
Tributes
Tommy Sheridan wrote
So sad. One of the finest journalists and writers on our planet has passed away and the pursuit of truth and holding the powerful to account has suffered a blow. Robert Fisk was a beacon of light exposing the lies and deceit of the powerful without fear or favour #RIPRobertFisk
RIP Robert Fisk. #pitythenation is one of the great books on Lebanon Its insight and clarity should be a model for reporting from the Middle East.
— Duncan Brown (@BulgarianDunc) November 1, 2020
Barry Richards wrote
That’s really sad. Robert Fisk was one of the best journalists anywhere, and the best for Middle East coverage (in English anyway).
Lots of politicians in and connected to that region will be happy he isn’t around to highlight their mendacity and corruption though.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.