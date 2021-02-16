Robert Frans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robert “Bob” Frans has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Robert “Bob” Frans has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station is saddened to share the recent passing of Robert "Bob" Frans, a weed scientist and distinguished professor who will be forever remembered as a pioneer of modern weed control research.
More about Frans' legacy: https://t.co/RjfPUhaISF pic.twitter.com/sODfsc9nEz
— Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station (@ArkAgResearch) February 16, 2021
