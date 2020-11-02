Robert Green Death -Dead : Robert Green who helped develop computer systems used by NASA and the military for Unisys has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
"Star Tribune on Twitter: "A groundbreaking 1948 civil rights speech by Hubert Humphrey drew Robert Green and his wife to Minnesota. Green, who helped develop computer systems used by NASA and the military for Unisys, has died at 90. "
— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) November 2, 2020
