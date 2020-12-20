Robert Greene Death -Dead – Obituary : Robert H. Greene, professor and longtime chair of the @UMontana History Department has Died .
Robert H. Greene, professor and longtime chair of the @UMontana History Department has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
We are sad to announce the passing of Robert H. Greene, professor and longtime chair of the @UMontana History Department. Dr. Greene was an outstanding scholar of Russian and Soviet History and a beloved teacher, mentor, colleague, and friend. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/NH7fbsvNss
— University of Montana History Department (@UMontanaHistory) December 19, 2020
We are sad to announce the passing of Robert H. Greene, professor and longtime chair of the @UMontana History Department. Dr. Greene was an outstanding scholar of Russian and Soviet History and a beloved teacher, mentor, colleague, and friend. He will be missed.
