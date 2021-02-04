Robert Home Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Robert Home Smith has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Robert Home Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
Feb 4, 1935: Robert Home Smith, a notable early 20th century Toronto realtor and entrepreneur, dies at age 58. On the day the First World War was declared, August 4, 1914, he opened the Old Mill Tea Rooms—still a prestigious Toronto restaurant. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/wnwALQLcUL
— Toronto Railway Museum (@TORailwayMuseum) February 4, 2021
