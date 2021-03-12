Robert Hucklesby Death – Obituary : Saddened to hear of the passing of #SWW veteran Robert Hucklesby who I was due to meet last year. Bob was a survivor of the Deat…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Saddened to hear of the passing of #SWW veteran Robert Hucklesby who I was due to meet last year. Bob was a survivor of the Death Railway in Siam, but not before he was virtually given up for dead by the medical team in his camp. Watch his story here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNdA8W0ct78

Read More

——————————-

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.